Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 867 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. 165,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,416. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

