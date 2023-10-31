Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.61. 1,003,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

