Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,046 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $9.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.49. 1,389,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.