Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 189,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

