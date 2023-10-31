Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.20. The stock had a trading volume of 308,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,645. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.79 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.