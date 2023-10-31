Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.26. 1,638,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118,405. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $143.96 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

