Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $9,080,845. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.14. 35,484,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,194,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

