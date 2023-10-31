Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,703,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $128,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at $654,208,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,121 shares of company stock worth $10,183,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.