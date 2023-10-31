Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.68 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 293,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

