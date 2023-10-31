Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $4.99 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.28. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

