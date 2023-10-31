Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $7.62 on Tuesday, reaching $192.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day moving average of $239.34. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

