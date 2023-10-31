Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.83. 710,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,533. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

