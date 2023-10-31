Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 411.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 68,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,135. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -665.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

