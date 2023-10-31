Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $6,686,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,712. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

