Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,435 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $839.59. The company had a trading volume of 194,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,002. The company has a market capitalization of $346.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $856.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.36 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

