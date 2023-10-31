Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 2,472 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after buying an additional 174,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SHW traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $236.50. The company had a trading volume of 203,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,173. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.