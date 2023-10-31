Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 25,461 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. 9,366,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,062,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

