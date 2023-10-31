Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 320 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 264,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 15,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

