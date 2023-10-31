Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 7,130 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.89. The stock had a trading volume of 117,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

