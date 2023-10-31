Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 9,418 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 110.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $13.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.01. 3,218,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,970. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

