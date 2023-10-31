Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 9,872 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 580,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

