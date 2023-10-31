Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 376.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,728,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,678,777. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

