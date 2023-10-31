Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.88. The stock had a trading volume of 133,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,545. Linde plc has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

