Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

