Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.60.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.59. 22,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.01. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.23 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

