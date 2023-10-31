Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,097 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $113.35. 78,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,638. Owens Corning has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $125.62.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Report on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.