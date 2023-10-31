Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 568 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,036,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,034. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

