Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 853 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 59,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 343.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 294.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 142,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $465.51. 94,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

