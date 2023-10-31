Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.35. 24,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.79 and its 200 day moving average is $363.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.28 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

