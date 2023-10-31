Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rambus Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rambus by 787.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rambus by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 14,267.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,311,000 after purchasing an additional 488,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

