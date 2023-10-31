Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,884 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after buying an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

