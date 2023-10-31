Rathbones Group PLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

