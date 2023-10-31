Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 275,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.