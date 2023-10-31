Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 275,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE:PM opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
