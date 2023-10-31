Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 15,870 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,394 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,117 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

