Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,100. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

