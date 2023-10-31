Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($93.70) to GBX 7,400 ($90.05) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($77.27) to GBX 6,250 ($76.05) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,065.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
