Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($93.70) to GBX 7,400 ($90.05) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($77.27) to GBX 6,250 ($76.05) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,065.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

