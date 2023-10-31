Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLYFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($93.70) to GBX 7,400 ($90.05) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($77.27) to GBX 6,250 ($76.05) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,065.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RBGLY stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.