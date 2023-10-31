REDW Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $231,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 400,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $124,481,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.