Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 784,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,172,246 shares.The stock last traded at $6.27 and had previously closed at $6.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Down 8.3 %

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.