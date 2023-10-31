REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $14.37

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $13.60. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 40,790 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after buying an additional 228,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,543 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

