Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Regions Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.35.

RF opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,024,640,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

