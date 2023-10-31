Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

