Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

