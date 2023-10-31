Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

