Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $21.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of RS opened at $252.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $191.45 and a 1-year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

