Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $114.17

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.17, but opened at $134.65. Repligen shares last traded at $137.84, with a volume of 485,723 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after buying an additional 662,807 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $80,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $67,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 277,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

