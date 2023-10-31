ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $169.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.56.

RMD opened at $137.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,550 shares of company stock worth $2,943,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 410,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,945,000 after purchasing an additional 256,980 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

