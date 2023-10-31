Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.46.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $955.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

