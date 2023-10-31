Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.53-$4.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.53-4.57 EPS.
Revvity Trading Down 16.1 %
Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $150.17.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.
