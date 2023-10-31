Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.53-$4.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.53-4.57 EPS.

Revvity Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.