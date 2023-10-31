Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of RBBN opened at $1.90 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $326.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

