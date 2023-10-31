RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.75. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,102,004 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
RLX Technology Trading Up 2.4 %
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 423,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
