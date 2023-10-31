RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.75. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,102,004 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RLX Technology

RLX Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 423,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.